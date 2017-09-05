Personality, not policy, set to define Hawaii governor race

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHERAssociated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - There used to be a time in Hawaii when an incumbent governor was a shoe-in for re-election.

But in the 2014 primary election, now-Gov. David Ige unseated a fellow Democrat. Now U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa is attempting to do the same to Ige.

Her announcement last week that she will file papers to establish a campaign committee sets the stage for infighting in the party. Some political observers said Tuesday this will create a race defined by personality differences instead of ideological ones.

Ige ran against former Gov. Neil Abercrombie as a more even-keeled candidate. Political analyst Dan Boylan says Ige's more reserved style is now up against Hanabusa's stronger personality.

Analyst Neal Milner says Hanabusa wants to be governor and sees Ige as an opponent she can beat.

