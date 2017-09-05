Owensboro's historic McAtee building sold

It could be the beginning of new era for one historic downtown Owensboro building.

The McAtee, Lyddane, and Ray building was recently bought by a California investor who dished out millions of dollars.



This building is more than one hundred years old, and it's one of the tallest buildings downtown. Currently, the new owner and managers are considering business options in both the basement, all the way up to the fourth floor.

"This was a big sale - it shows you the value that downtown has," realtor Randy Hayden said.

Built in 1911, the 'McAtee' building started off as a department store. Now, it is under new ownership.

Robert Glyer, A California investor, paid $3.5-million dollars for it.

The massive 'McAtee' building is currently home to shops like Byron and Barclay, a men's clothing store, plus The Sturdy Hinge, for pregnant and curvy women, plus other businesses.

The building has more that 30,000 square feet and that's only above ground. It also has a full basement.

"I'd love to see a pub or something down in the basement. On the fourth floor, we've retained that - it's empty at this point. We're looking for somebody who will take that whole space -- we could do a restaurant with a roof top garden. When we redid the roof here, we set it up so we could put some type of roof top structure up there," Hayden added.

Hayden also said the family of the new owner's wife is from Owensboro.

