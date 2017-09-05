Police investigating arson involving burned child

WAVE 3 News has a crew on the scene and will update this story when we get more information. (Source: Jobina Fortson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police and fire officials have launched an arson investigation after responding to a situation involving a burned child.

It was reported at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 5200 block of Alba Way, near East Indian Trail at Poplar Level Road.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

When crews arrived, they found a young child with burns.

Police say two children were playing with gas when one child was burned. That child was rushed to the hospital but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

The situation is developing. WAVE 3 News has a crew on scene. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.