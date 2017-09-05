Man charged with assault accused of hitting, dragging man with his truck

A man is accused of hitting another man with his vehicle and dragging him hundreds of feet causing life-threatening injuries. (Source: Family photos)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is accused of hitting another man with his vehicle and dragging him hundreds of feet causing life-threatening injuries.

Erick Garcia Martinez, 32, allegedly hit the victim, Tom Malone, in the 3100 block of South Second Street at 4:19 p.m. on Aug, 27.

After a day at the Kentucky State Fair, Malone and his wife rode their Harley Davidson motorcycle to Beef O' Brady's on South Second Street for a bite to eat.

Sitting near the window, they had a clear view of the parked bike. Bartender Lacey Wood has waited on the couple numerous times.

"They're really good people," Wood said.

Frank Cox, who was inside the bar at the time, said a Toyota truck backed into the parked motorcycle, knocking it over. Cox said that's when Malone ran outside.

"He pointed at the guy and said you hit my damn bike, get out of the truck," Cox said. "The guy lunged the truck three times, two to three times, just lunged at him basically you could tell he was telling him get out of the front of my truck."

Police said the driver of the truck did not stop and kept going dragging Malone about 375 feet. Cox said it was much farther.

"We heard the guy screaming from here, so you can't tell me that that dude didn't hear him in that truck," Cox said.

On Labor Day, Louisville Metro Police arrested Garcia Martinez. The report states officers were able to identify the driver through surveillance video and comparing a photo to Garcia Martinez's passport.

At the time of the crash, employees said Garcia Martinez worked next door to Beef O' Brady's.

According to a gofundme.com account, Malone suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs, a collapsed lung and major road rash on his back.

"It was disgusting," Cox said. "It was horrible. It was horrible. I've never witnessed nothing like that."

Garcia Martinez is charged with assault in the first degree.

If you would like to help the Malone family, click here.

