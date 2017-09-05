Denny Crum: On the road to recovery

Crum and his wife, Susan, enjoy fishing in Alaska. That's where they were when the stroke hit. (Source: Susan Crum)

Denny Crum is on the road to recovery after suffering a stroke. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Denny Crum likes to look at his pond.

The view makes the hall of famer recall fond moments of fishing, particularly from his annual trips to Alaska with his wife.

"We were catching fish right and left, Susan and I," Crum said.

One thing Crum can't seem to remember from the trip, is being airlifted to the hospital. He blacked out while fishing.

"Next thing I knew, I woke up," Crum said. "I was in the hospital, in my hospital room."

Crum suffered a stroke in late August. However, just a few days later the former University of Louisville basketball coach is home with his dogs and feeling good.

He's ready to get back to work for the University that recently let him go as an official fundraiser.

"I didn't know how it was going to happen, it was just a matter of time," Crum said. "I had been there 46 years."

The 80-year-old is still planning to raise money for the school and contribute to his scholarship fund.

"I'm involved with a lot of different charities and things that Susan and I are both involved with," Crum said. "I'll probably still be doing a bunch of that."

Crum never plans to let a stroke hold him back.

"Doing as much hunting and fishing as I can," Crum said. "That should do it."

The Crum family is very thankful for the support of the community during his time of recovery.

