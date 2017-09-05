Cats and Cards play to 2-2 draw

UK and UofL face each other for the first time in a Super Regional beginning Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - #19 UK and #10 UofL played to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night at Lynn Stadium.

The Cards struck first, Mohamed Thiaw scored in the 14th minute for a 1-0 UofL lead.

The Cats answered with two goals. First it was Connor Probert who hooked a free kick into the net in the 16th minute. Then it was Mikkel Pederson who took a chip from Tanner Hummel and made a sliding connection that resulted in a goal and 2-1 UK lead in the 29th minute.

UofL sophomore Cody Cochran knocked home a free kick from Tim Kubel in the 42nd minute for the equalizer.

Both teams were scoreless in the second half, resulting in the 2-2 tie.

They each are now 3-0-1. It is the first draw in the series since 2006.

