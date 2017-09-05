4 Kentucky men accused of raping underage girl

Top row left to right: Tristan Oakley; Calvin Baker. Bottom row left to right: Jerricho Asher; Marty Phillips (Source: Laurel County Detention Center)

LONDON, KY (WAVE) - Four men face rape charges for having sex with an underage girl while she was "highly intoxicated," according to police.

Laurel County Sheriff's Detective Chris Edwards arrested the men Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. in London, Kentucky.

They received a complaint about the men, accusing them of drinking alcohol with several women and one girl under the age of 16 early Tuesday morning.

The complaint said the girl was very drunk when all four men raped her.

Tristan Oakley, 19; Marty Phillips, 19; Calvin Baker, 19 and Jerricho Asher, 19, all face first-degree rape charges. Oakley is also charged with felony custodial interference.

The men are being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.

