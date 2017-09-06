Records: Deputy who shot photographer quickly gave first aid

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Documents show an Ohio sheriff's deputy who shot a news employee after mistaking his camera for a gun immediately began administering first aid.

Records released Wednesday by the Clark County sheriff's office also show that deputy Jake Shaw asked for a medic but didn't give a reason.

New Carlisle News' Andy Grimm says he was shot in the side Monday night while trying to photograph a traffic stop in New Carlisle, north of Dayton.

Records indicate that Shaw first said Grimm exited a vehicle with a gun, and the item later was determined to be "something that appeared to be a gun but was not."

Twenty-five-year-old Shaw has been a full-time deputy since 2016. He's on administrative leave, and the shooting is under investigation.

