Texas, Utah win 1st night of Miss America preliminaries

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This Aug. 30, 2017, photo shows Miss America contestants gathering on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City N.J. The 97th Miss America competition begins Wednesday, Sept. 6, with the first of three days of preliminary competition.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This Aug. 30, 2017, photo shows Miss America contestants meeting the public during a welcome ceremony in Atlantic City N.J. The 97th Miss America competition begins Wednesday, Sept. 6, with the first of three days of preliminary...

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This Aug. 30, 2017, photo shows Miss Wisconsin McKenna Collins greeting the public during a welcome ceremony in Atlantic City N.J. The 97th Miss America competition begins Wednesday, Sept. 6, with the first of three days of prel...

By WAYNE PARRYAssociated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Contestants from Texas and Utah have won the first night of preliminary faceoffs in the Miss America competition.

Miss Texas Morgana Wood won the swimsuit competition Wednesday night, while Miss Utah JessiKate Riley won the talent competition with a violin solo that drew loud applause from the audience in Atlantic City.

The next Miss America will be crowned in Sunday night's nationally televised finale.

On Saturday, the contestants will show off their state-specific footwear in the annual "Show Us Your Shoes" parade along the Boardwalk.

The contestants are vying to succeed Savvy Shields, last year's Miss Arkansas who won the title a year ago.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.