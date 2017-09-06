Group rallies in support of Kentucky's last abortion clinic

The rally was planned the night before Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin faces off with the state's last abortion clinic in court. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group gathered at the federal courthouse in downtown Louisville Tuesday night to rally for abortion access.

The rally was planned ahead of a hearing Wednesday, as Governor Matt Bevin faces off against Kentucky's last abortion clinic.

If the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville were to close, Kentucky would become the first state in the nation without an abortion clinic.

The group rallying says that would endanger women's health.

"If we lose our last clinic it's going to be anything but safety for women," rally organizer Carol Savkovish said. "[They will] have to either travel out of state at additional expense or many of them are going to turn to illegal or dangerous abortions."

Kentucky law requires an abortion clinic to have transfer agreements with a hospital and ambulance service in case of an emergency.

This is the heart of the court battle.

