St. Matthews residents concerned about plan for 8-story apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of people attended a meeting Tuesday night about a proposed 8-story apartment complex in the heart of Saint Matthews.

There are plans to turn the former Tafel Motors site on Shelbyville Road near Hubbards Lane into a $40 million mixed-use development. That is right next to the current Mini Cooper dealership.

The first floor would be retail, with 276 apartments on top and underground parking.

Some neighbors are not happy.

"Our concern is that it's not in character with the neighborhood," St. Matthews resident Alan Forsythe said. "It's 8 stories, which is way too high for that neighborhood. The traffic is going to be very excessive."

Ultimately, the decision lies with the St. Matthews City Council.

