Salvation Army collects donations for Harvey relief

The Salvation Army is asking for donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Koetter Warehouse in New Albany has been transformed into a Salvation Army staging ground. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A massive collection is underway in WAVE Country to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Koetter Warehouse in New Albany has been transformed into a Salvation Army staging ground.

Volunteers are sifting through and organizing donated items which will be driven to Texas in the coming weeks.

The group is asking for donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products.

Anyone can drop off donations at the warehouse, which is located at 4108 Reas Ln., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Wednesday, Sept. 6. The last day for collections is Saturday, Sept. 16.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville requests donations for Harvey victims

+ How you can help Hurricane Harvey victims

+ KY Humane Society to take in Harvey animals

The Salvation Army also needs warehouse volunteers to help sort through the donations. Those willing to help should call the Salvation Army Louisville-area headquarters at (502) 671-4900.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.