High tech gadgets helping women get pregnant

Ava is a wrist ovulation tracker, that links up to your phone, and costs $200. So how does it work? When you're sleeping, sensors monitor nine physical changes, like skin temperature and heart rate, then it calculates when you're most fertile.



"You don't have to make a chart and you don't have to interpret the chart. Because you got this app that is going to do it for you," said Dr. Daniela Carusi with Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Wrist trackers like Ava tout that they're able to predict the moment a woman becomes fertile, compared to ovulation kits which detect the same thing, but typically during the last day or two of ovulation.

If you can't afford expensive gadgets, doctors say the ovulation kits do work, especially if you track your progress over time.

First, they say to take your temperature every morning. After you ovulate it rises a degree or so, and stays there until your menstrual cycle starts.

Subtle changes in your temperature during this time indicates one of your ovaries has released its egg, and you're ready to conceive.



