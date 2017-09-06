The Advantage Player: Week 2 College Football Picks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Advantage Player took a little time off last week to hit up Las Vegas, but he's back with three picks for you action-seekers to consider:

South Florida (-17) at Connecticut

South Florida, tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the Group of 5’s automatic bid to the New Year’s 6, has not looked the part so far. The Bulls had to overcome a slow start at San Jose State to win comfortably, but were not able to shake FCS's Stony Brook until late in their home opener. UConn did not look good at all in its opener vs. Holy Cross, but I think 17 points is too many points to be giving away in this situation.

Louisville (-10) at North Carolina

Louisville did not look the part of a ranked team in its opener vs. Purdue. The Cards seemed to be missing that swagger that they had to begin last season. North Carolina opened the year losing at home to a pretty bad Cal team, but were the Bears any worse than the Purdue team that Louisville struggled to put away? Probably not. Ten points at home should be enough to give UNC the cover, even if Louisville wins outright.

Mississippi State (-8) at Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech is one of the favorites in Conference USA this year. While the Bulldogs' opener against a Northwestern State team that finished 1-10 in FCS last year was a bit too close for comfort (La. Tech was tied with a minute left in the third quarter), I believe that game shook off the rust for their big home game vs. the SEC’s Mississippi State. MSU won its opener 49-0 against Charleston Southern, but I like La. Tech not just to cover here, but to win outright.

