CoCo Vandeweghe 3rd American women into US Open semifinals

By BRIAN MAHONEYAP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - CoCo Vandeweghe made it three Americans into the U.S. Open women's semifinals, beating top-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Wednesday.

The 20th-seeded Vandeweghe matched her best result in a Grand Slam tournament, having also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January before falling to Venus Williams.

Williams is also into the semifinals in Flushing Meadows along with Sloane Stephens, and No. 15 Madison Keys had a chance to make it an all-American final four if she beat 418th-ranked qualifier Kaia Kanepi on Wednesday night.

The Americans haven't had all four semifinalists at the U.S. Open since 1981, when Tracy Austin beat Martina Navratilova for the title. Chris Evert and Barbara Potter also made the semifinals.

Vandeweghe raced to a 3-0 lead in the first-set tiebreaker, then got an early break in the second set on her way to 3-1 lead, frustrating last year's runner-up with her powerful shots.

Pliskova, who lost to Angelique Kerber in the 2016 final, needed to get back to the final to remain atop the WTA rankings. She will be replaced on Monday by Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, who lost in the fourth round.

