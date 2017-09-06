FREE CONES: Graeter's to kick off 'Cones for the Cure' campaign - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

FREE CONES: Graeter's to kick off 'Cones for the Cure' campaign Thursday

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Graeter’s Ice Cream is gearing up for their “‘Cones for the Cure” campaign in partnership with The Cure Starts Now, which raises money for pediatric brain cancer research. (Source: Graeter's Ice Cream, Facebook) Graeter’s Ice Cream is gearing up for their “‘Cones for the Cure” campaign in partnership with The Cure Starts Now, which raises money for pediatric brain cancer research. (Source: Graeter's Ice Cream, Facebook)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Graeter’s Ice Cream is gearing up for its Cones for the Cure campaign, and plans to offer free cones Thursday in the Cincinnati area.

The campaign, a partnership with The Cure Starts Now, raises money for pediatric brain cancer research. It runs from from Sept. 7 through Sept. 17 at Graeter’s scoop shops in Cincinnati, Dayton, Cleveland, Chicago, Columbus, Indianapolis, Lexington, Louisville and Pittsburgh.

The plan was to give away a free scoop of Elena's Blueberry Pie ice cream in a sugar cone to customers twice during the campaign. Until recently, the dates were a surprise.

We know now that the first date will be Thursday, with a second date to be announced later in the campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $150,000 for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma research. With a $5 donation, customers get a Graeter's coupon book with more than $20 in savings.

This past year, more than 50,000 people supported the campaign and helped raise more than $136,000 for cancer research.

Thursday's free cone day will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and all donations benefit The Cure Starts Now. Check out conesforthecure.org for more details.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly