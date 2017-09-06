Woman accused of smearing feces on officer's face

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman is facing additional charges after she allegedly smeared feces on an officer’s face.

Kimberly Jackson, 32, was in custody at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections when she intentionally smeared a large quantity of feces on an officers face, according to a police report.

The feces went into the officer’s nostrils and on her lips. She had to seek medical attention.

Jackson was charged with assault and criminal mischief.

