Woman accused of smearing feces on officer's face

The feces went into the officer’s nostrils and on her lips, according to a police report.More >>
The feces went into the officer’s nostrils and on her lips, according to a police report.More >>
Detectives said three children inside the apartment along with the guns and drugs.More >>
Detectives said three children inside the apartment along with the guns and drugs.More >>
A massive collection is underway in WAVE Country to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A massive collection is underway in WAVE Country to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Four men face rape charges for having sex with an underage girl while she was "highly intoxicated," according to police.More >>
Four men face rape charges for having sex with an underage girl while she was "highly intoxicated," according to police.More >>
Dozens of people attended a meeting Tuesday night about a proposed 8-story apartment complex in the heart of Saint Matthews.More >>
Dozens of people attended a meeting Tuesday night about a proposed 8-story apartment complex in the heart of Saint Matthews.More >>