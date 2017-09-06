Children found in home during drug raid - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Children found in home during drug raid

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Deondre Lamont Reed, Jr. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A police raid at the home of a drug trafficking suspect not only found narcotics but guns and children.

Louisville Metro police served the warrant at an apartment in the 6500 block of Hackel Drive around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Detectives said three children inside the apartment along with four handguns, cocaine, meth and hydrocodone. 

Deondre Lamont Reed, Jr., 22, of Louisville, was arrested on three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

