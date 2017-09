Washington, other states will sue over immigration move

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, is ending, spurring protests across the country.

Technology companies are criticizing the Trump administration for its plan to undo protections for young immigrants.

Congress is on the spot after Trump announced he would phase out protections for younger immigrants in six months if lawmakers don't fix the system first.

'Dreamers' react with shock and anger over Trump administration move to strip young immigrants of protection.

By GENE JOHNSONAssociated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - Washington state's attorney general says he will file a lawsuit involving multiple states over President Donald Trump's plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation - an act he said was "a dark time for our country."

Bob Ferguson, who earlier this year sued Trump over a travel ban affecting mostly Muslim nations, said at a news conference Wednesday that 11 states and the District of Columbia were involved in the legal action, which will be filed in the Eastern District of New York.

Ferguson said more states could join in the future.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.

The participants were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.

