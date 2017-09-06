1 man arrested after $24,000 in drugs found in McCracken Co., KY

A man who police said is a convicted felon was arrested on Tuesday evening, September 5, after McCracken County Sheriff's Detectives responded to a reported disturbance.

Detectives arrested Matt Rankin and charged him with several drug and gun offenses after he was found to in possession of marijuana, anabolic ateroids and a semi-automatic rifle.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at Rankin’s residence located on Contest Road in McCracken County. They learned Rankin and a female had allegedly been in a fight. The investigation revealed that before deputies arrived Rankin left the residence with a firearm and drugs and took them to another location.

Deputies and an ATF agent, who assisted with the investigation, learned that Rankin had taken the firearm to 10275 Lovelaceville Road in McCracken County. During a search of that residence deputies seized the semi-automatic rifle, eight pounds of marijuana that was packaged to sell, marijuana wax, a vacuum sealed package of US currency (believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales) and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives also found anabolic steroids, various pills, additional marijuana, ammunition, grow lights, assorted drug paraphernalia from the Contest Road residence. The seized drugs have an estimated street value of $24,000.

An agent with the bureau of alcohol tobacco firearms and explosives (BATFE) assisted the Sheriff’s Department with this investigation. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are likely.

Rankin was charged with enhanced trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of controlled substance second degree - anabolic steroid and possession of drug paraphernalia.

