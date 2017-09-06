Painted water tank will serve as center of Jeffersonville art district

Artists use a lift bucket to paint the top of the water tower. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A colorful mural in progress will be hard to miss for anyone crossing the Lincoln Bridge soon. That's because the canvas is a water tank.

It is happening in the area that serves as Jeffersonville's Art and Cultural District off of Michigan Avenue.

The city has been in planning mode for the last two and half years.

"We've got things that are scheduled to be happening on every single plot of land," Jeffersonville Public Arts Administrator Dawn Spyker said.

With eight blocks and 28 acres to cover, the options are endless.

"This will be very fun, very colorful, very whimsical, very accepting, eclectic, you name it," Spyker said.

The Jeffersonville Arts and Cultural District will be centered around the water tank.

"We felt like the tank was a good place to start off," Spyker said. "We felt like the tank was a focal point for the entire district."

Local artist Wilfred Seig III has already started to transform the rusted tank. Indiana American Water owns the tank, but it soon will be drained.

"Eventually the plan is that we will be gifted the tank," Spyker said. "The city of Jeff will have the tank in the next year and a half and then we're going to create something spectacular inside the tank."

Work will start soon on a triangle play lot. Spyker said expect to see swinging benches, shade umbrellas and oversized games. A recent gr ant will help make this possible. The city hopes this area will become an extension of Big Four Station, which is only a block away across Court Avenue.

"It will give our visitors something else to come to as well and it will link our walking bridge to another area," Spyker said.

There's so much a lot of people are looking forward to.

"All the different plans of a solar lit path," Maker 13 Equipment Manager Roger Knight said. "They are going to be a doing a pedestrian cross way to get across Court Avenue more safely and more comfortably. Just redoing all the sidewalks will be great for this area."

Maker 13 is a new a community workshop and employees cannot wait to see progress unfold.

"The vision is super cool," Knight said.

All will be watching as a new neighborhood develops.

"You're going to want to come down here to see it because it will be so different," Spyker said.

The water tank project should be completed by November. Residents can expect major progress on the district in the next year and a half.

