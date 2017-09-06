Hardin Co. man pleads guilty to child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Vine Grove man has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

>> MUGSHOTS: September 2017 Roundup

Eric Easley, 48, entered his plea Sept. 5 in Hardin Circuit Court to 40 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography. He was one of 10 people arrested during a 10 day, multi-county child predator roundup in 2016 by the Cyber Crimes Unit of the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

Easley agreed to serve 12 1/2 years in prison. He also must register as a lifetime sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman accused of smearing feces on officer's face

+ Children found in home during drug raid

+ 4 Kentucky men accused of raping underage girl

Formal sentencing will take place Nov. 14 in Hardin Circuit Court in Elizabethtown.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.