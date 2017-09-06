Delta announces direct flight from Indianapolis to Paris - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Delta announces direct flight from Indianapolis to Paris

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Say bonjour to some exciting news out of Indianapolis International Airport.

Delta Airlines on Wednesday announced a new, nonstop flight from IND to Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) beginning next May.

Indianapolis Gov. Eric Holcomb and other city, state and airport officials made the announcement at the airport Wednesday, and then Holcomb continued to share his excitement on Twitter:

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation also touted the new flight on Twitter:

The airport followed suit:

The three-times-weekly service will be available year-round. The first flight is scheduled for May 24, tickets for which can be booked later this month.

Discount carriers Allegiant and Frontier also announced new flights out of Louisville and Cincinnati recently.

