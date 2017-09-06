Delta announces direct flight from Indianapolis to Paris

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Say bonjour to some exciting news out of Indianapolis International Airport.

Delta Airlines on Wednesday announced a new, nonstop flight from IND to Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) beginning next May.

Indianapolis Gov. Eric Holcomb and other city, state and airport officials made the announcement at the airport Wednesday, and then Holcomb continued to share his excitement on Twitter:

Adding direct flights is a major part of our #NextLevel agenda and is critically important to our growing economy. #INDtoCDG pic.twitter.com/BqK03oq88X — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) September 6, 2017

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation also touted the new flight on Twitter:

New #INDtoCDG flight will allow #IN passengers to reach 23 of top 25 transatlantic markets in Europe, Africa and Asia w/ one connection pic.twitter.com/j0FFdWljp3 — Ind. Econ. Dev. Corp (@Indiana_EDC) September 6, 2017

The airport followed suit:

"Only 3 years ago, only 33 nonstop destinations. Now 48 nonstop flights to the best airport in North America!" - @ExecDirIND — Indianapolis Airport (@INDairport) September 6, 2017

The three-times-weekly service will be available year-round. The first flight is scheduled for May 24, tickets for which can be booked later this month.

Discount carriers Allegiant and Frontier also announced new flights out of Louisville and Cincinnati recently.

