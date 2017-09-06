Why Irma is so strong and other questions about hurricanes

Photos taken a week apart show how the Houston area is starting to recover after the devastation of Harvey's catastrophic floods.More >>
Photos taken a week apart show how the Houston area is starting to recover after the devastation of Harvey's catastrophic floods.More >>
The growing blaze east of Portland, Oregon, in the scenic Columbia River Gorge, was one of dozens of wildfires in western U.S. states that sent smoke into cities from Seattle to Denver.More >>
Washington state's attorney general says he will file a lawsuit involving multiple states over President Donald Trump's plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.More >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
Officials say they're preparing the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas for the possible arrival of 1,000 Texas residents who are being temporarily housed at shelters in LouisianaMore >>
In a high-tech world, car designers still rely on clay to perfect their productsMore >>
Young immigrants shielded from deportation by a program that President Donald Trump is expected to end are battling to keep those protections while preparing for the worstMore >>
US ambassador says North Korean's leader is 'begging for war' as UN Security Council members push for more sanctions.More >>
Houston's mayor insists that America's fourth-largest city is "open for business," but major disasters that Harvey created are by no means resolvedMore >>
Floodwaters have receded in many areas hit hard by Harvey, but dozens of people are still cut off near the town of Liberty because of the swollen Trinity RiverMore >>
Experts say a combination of unusual factors turned Harvey into a monster, as the storm intensified just before it hit land, parked itself over one unfortunate area and dumped a record amount of rainMore >>
