3 allegedly travel across country to sell meth in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A trio from Houston was arrested in St. Matthews after they allegedly tried to sell methamphetamine to an undercover LMPD detective.

LMPD detectives were conducting a narcotics investigation when they said an undercover officer was contacted by Dale "Lalo" Campbell Jr.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman accused of smearing feces on officer's face

+ Children found in home during drug raid

+ Salvation Army collects donations for Harvey relief

Police said Campbell, Breanna Thomas and Christopher Martinez traveled to Louisville from Houston to deliver more than 7 pounds of methamphetamine in exchange for $24,000 dollars.

According to Martinez's arrest report, the trio conducted counter-surveillance before meeting the undercover officer at a Mall St. Matthews. The group was arrested on Thursday after they agreed to sell the drugs to the officer and the drugs were verified, police said.

Campbell and Martinez face trafficking in controlled substance charges. Martinez also faces a Criminal possession of a forged instrument charge. Thomas' charges are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.