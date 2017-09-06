Sheep get loose, dodge traffic in Alaska's biggest city

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Bears and moose are a common sight on Alaska roadways, but drivers in the state's largest city had a whole different animal problem Wednesday.
KTUU reports (http://bit.ly/2wGzsLO) police received a call about loose sheep and a ram wandering through traffic in south Anchorage.
A dispatch from police said a nearby resident was able to corral the animals into a fenced area.
The owner was located and will be united with the livestock.
