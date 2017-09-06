Residents on new Bardstown chief: 'I think she's what we need'

Kim Kraeszig says she is thrilled to be the new Bardstown Police Chief. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Residents are hopeful that things will change for the better in Bardstown. The city just got a new police chief.

A familiar face from Louisville.

Kim Kraeszig was an assistant chief for LMPD and now she's been named Bardstown's chief of police. Kraeszig enters the job facing instability inside the department and a slew of unsolved, high profile cases in Nelson County.

Residents in Bardstown are looking forward to Kraeszig leading the department.

"We need some change," Bardstown resident Karla Johnston said.

"The key word is negativity," Jimmy Gartland of Gartland's Art Sales said. "Let's remove it and make it positive."

Buddy Gulden, owner of The Mercantile, feels the same way. He has a special place in his heart for law enforcement.

He is looking forward to welcoming the new chief Kim Kraeszig.

"She's a no nonsense police officer," Gulden said. "I think she's what we need."

"I'm so excited to be here," Chief Kraeszig said.

She was encouraged to apply for the job from her old beat partner and former chief of Bardstown Police Rick McCubbin.

"He said, 'You would be great there,'" Chief Kraeszig said.

Kraeszig also takes the job amid drama in the former mayor's office and the abrupt removal of former Chief Steve Uram after only months on the job. The current mayor, Richard Heaton, said a quarter of the police department left between March and June.

Stability was desperately needed, especially with unsolved, high profile cases like the disappearance of Crystal Rogers and the murder of Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis. Bardstown is not the lead agency in those cases but Chief Kraeszig says they will not be ignored.

"There are people in the community that have information and that is a priority that we will continue to work," Kraeszig said. "We will leave no stone unturned."

Chief Kraeszig says she also wants to focus on the drug crisis and fill the vacant positions in the department.

"We are going to make this the safest city," Kraeszig said.

The city council voted unanimously to approve Kraeszig's hiring.

