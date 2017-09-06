New pro-basketball team coming to Owensboro

A new pro-basketball team is coming to Owensboro.

The Owensboro Colonels will compete in the American Basketball Association and they are set to make their debut on November 4 as they host the Kentucky Enforcers.

Owensboro did have the Kentucky Mavericks, who played in the Premier Basketball League, but they folded after last season.

A lot of Mavs supporters were disappointed to be losing their professional basketball team.

The Colonels will host tryouts on September 16 at Apollo High School, they are looking to fill a 14 man roster.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.