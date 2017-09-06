Father of teen injured at school unhappy with outcome of LMPD investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The father of a teen who suffered a life threatening injury at school said he's not pleased with the outcome of an LMPD investigation.

In November 2014, Brennan Long's parents were told he was physically restrained at the Binet School, a JCPS school which serves children with learning disabilities. Brennan's femurs were broken in multiple places; he was in intensive care for a week and couldn’t walk for 42 days.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Outside panel calls JCPS student's injuries abuse

+ State to review JCPS management due to issues in reporting of restraints

+ Parents of teen severely injured at school speak out

On Wednesday, LMPD released a statement on their investigation into the incident:

"The Brennan Long investigation was conducted with regular consultation with our partners at the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

LMPD’s portion of this investigation has been completed. It has been presented to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review, recommendation, and ultimate decision as to what, if any, criminal charges are appropriate.

LMPD is willing to provide any additional information or assistance that the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office seeks in regards to this case."

Brennan's father, Brian Long, said he was told that criminal charges were unlikely. In response, he released the following statement:

"Kim and I are not pleased that LMPD was not able to bring a case or some type of charge to be brought forward. It’s our belief that this was criminal abuse or at least assault. We feel like at the very minimum there could be charges brought relative to these two items."

Brian Long also said that he'd with be meeting with parties involved to present facts that he said they have not seen. CPS is also likely to state whether they will substantiate abuse in this case, Long said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.