Teachers recruited from Puerto Rico concerned for family back home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – As Hurricane Irma rips through the Caribbean, thousands of people in Puerto Rico are preparing for what will likely be a devastating storm. Among them, are family and friends of Jefferson County Public School teachers who were recruited from Puerto Rico.

Thirty-nine teachers were recruited from Puerto Rico to teach ESL courses within JCPS.

Ismael Jimenez and Joel Giro are language arts teachers at the ESL Newcomer Academy and moved to Kentucky in February. As news of Hurricane Irma circulates, both teachers said their thoughts go to their families and friends in Puerto Rico who a preparing for possible disaster.

"Meanwhile I'm teaching today and in my subconscious, I'm thinking of my family and if they're going to be ok or not, it all depends on how strong it comes," Giro said, who is from San Juan.

Giro said he spoke with his JCPS students who have family in Puerto Rico and said many of them are concerned and are looking for ways to send help back home.

Jimenez said his wife and daughter are in the United States but he’s worried about the rest of his family and friends in Aguada.

"All my in laws are there in Puerto Rico so we're very concerned for them," Jimenez said.

While their lives are here in Kentucky, both Giro and Jimenez were school principals back home, so along with calling family and friends, they're checking on their schools, teachers and students.

"You know everybody has been preparing for the last two days, so there was no school yesterday or today," Jimenez said.

As Puerto Rico tries to climb out of financial crisis, there's concern Irma will be a major setback. Both Jimenez and Giro have homes, cars and belongings in none of that matters, as long as their loved ones stay safe.

"Puerto Ricans are a very resilient people. They will get over this and they will remake their lives and whatever property they have to rebuild, but it is still going to be tough," Jimenez said.

