San Diego shoplifting ring stole $20M from clothing stores

SAN DIEGO (AP) - U.S. authorities announced Wednesday they broke up a San Diego-based shoplifting ring that stole more than $20 million in goods from popular clothing stores across the country and sold the stolen merchandise in Mexico.
Stores targeted included Abercrombie & Fitch, Banana Republic and Victoria's Secret at malls from Schaumburg, Illinois, to Las Vegas and San Diego, according to an indictment that was made public.
Federal officials charged 22 people, including three already in custody and 12 others arrested Wednesday in the San Diego area. U.S. and Mexican officials are searching for seven others.
The ring operated since at least 2005, according to investigators. Its U.S. members smuggled in acquaintances from Mexico who had previously been deported to help steal, said Dave Shaw of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.
"This is the first time I've seen people being brought in for something like this," he said.
Authorities found piles of Louis Vuitton shoes and bags of discarded security sensors in searches of three San Diego area homes Wednesday.
Authorities also seized $30,000 in cash and a dozen large trash bags full of clothing - some with tags and security devices still attached - from Victoria's Secret, Hollister Co., Guess, Express and Abercrombie & Fitch. The brands ranged from Calvin Klein, Hurley and Armani to Adidas, Kenneth Cole and Puma.
Organized crime costs US retailers nearly $30 billion a year, according to the National Retail Federation. In recent years, large shoplifting rings have been broken up in Texas, New Mexico and other states.
The defendants from the San Diego area formed teams of thieves to steal from retail stores, with each team member assigned a specific role.
Some used "booster bags," shopping bags with metallic linings to block anti-theft sensors. Others distracted employees or used their bodies to block their view during the thefts, according to investigators.
One defendant grabbed a security officer by the throat and threw her to the ground while running from a theft at Abercrombie & Fitch at a mall in National City, a city south of San Diego, in 2013, investigators said.
Most of the goods were sold in stores and by sellers across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, officials said.
The defendants arrested were in custody and could not be reached for comment Wednesday. They were scheduled to make their first appearance in court Thursday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Washington state's attorney general says he will file a lawsuit involving multiple states over President Donald Trump's plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.More >>
Washington state's attorney general says he will file a lawsuit involving multiple states over President Donald Trump's plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.More >>
The growing blaze east of Portland, Oregon, in the scenic Columbia River Gorge, was one of dozens of wildfires in western U.S. states that sent smoke into cities from Seattle to Denver.More >>
The growing blaze east of Portland, Oregon, in the scenic Columbia River Gorge, was one of dozens of wildfires in western U.S. states that sent smoke into cities from Seattle to Denver.More >>
The youngest of Charles Mason's murderous followers is once again attempting to persuade a parole panel she has reformed and deserves to be released from prison.More >>
The youngest of Charles Mason's murderous followers is once again attempting to persuade a parole panel she has reformed and deserves to be released from prison.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
Officials say they're preparing the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas for the possible arrival of 1,000 Texas residents who are being temporarily housed at shelters in LouisianaMore >>
Officials say they're preparing the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas for the possible arrival of 1,000 Texas residents who are being temporarily housed at shelters in LouisianaMore >>
In a high-tech world, car designers still rely on clay to perfect their productsMore >>
In a high-tech world, car designers still rely on clay to perfect their productsMore >>
Young immigrants shielded from deportation by a program that President Donald Trump is expected to end are battling to keep those protections while preparing for the worstMore >>
Young immigrants shielded from deportation by a program that President Donald Trump is expected to end are battling to keep those protections while preparing for the worstMore >>
US ambassador says North Korean's leader is 'begging for war' as UN Security Council members push for more sanctions.More >>
US ambassador says North Korean's leader is 'begging for war' as UN Security Council members push for more sanctions.More >>
Houston's mayor insists that America's fourth-largest city is "open for business," but major disasters that Harvey created are by no means resolvedMore >>
Houston's mayor insists that America's fourth-largest city is "open for business," but major disasters that Harvey created are by no means resolvedMore >>
Floodwaters have receded in many areas hit hard by Harvey, but dozens of people are still cut off near the town of Liberty because of the swollen Trinity RiverMore >>
Floodwaters have receded in many areas hit hard by Harvey, but dozens of people are still cut off near the town of Liberty because of the swollen Trinity RiverMore >>
Experts say a combination of unusual factors turned Harvey into a monster, as the storm intensified just before it hit land, parked itself over one unfortunate area and dumped a record amount of rainMore >>
Experts say a combination of unusual factors turned Harvey into a monster, as the storm intensified just before it hit land, parked itself over one unfortunate area and dumped a record amount of rainMore >>