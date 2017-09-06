Search for restaurant to fill Owensboro river front space

The victim told police he was returning home from the store when he was knocked to the ground right outside his home.More >>
The victim told police he was returning home from the store when he was knocked to the ground right outside his home.More >>
Erick Garcia Martinez, 32, allegedly hit the victim, Tom Malone, in the 3100 block of South Second Street at 4:19 p.m. on Aug, 27.More >>
Erick Garcia Martinez, 32, allegedly hit the victim, Tom Malone, in the 3100 block of South Second Street at 4:19 p.m. on Aug, 27.More >>
LOX will be open 11:00AM-2:00 PM, Thursday-Monday.More >>
LOX will be open 11:00AM-2:00 PM, Thursday-Monday.More >>
A colorful mural in progress will be hard to miss for anyone crossing the Lincoln Bridge soon. That's because the canvas is a water tank. It's all part of major development happening at Jeffersonville's Art and Cultural District.More >>
A colorful mural in progress will be hard to miss for anyone crossing the Lincoln Bridge soon. That's because the canvas is a water tank. It's all part of major development happening at Jeffersonville's Art and Cultural District.More >>
Campbell and Martinez face trafficking in controlled substance charges.More >>
Campbell and Martinez face trafficking in controlled substance charges.More >>