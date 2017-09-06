Search for restaurant to fill Owensboro river front space

Construction continues on the new International Bluegrass Music Museum in downtown Owensboro. However, the board of directors along with museum personnel are still trying to fill the restaurant space.

That restaurant will be housed on the third floor. It will have a panoramic view of the riverfront, Veteran's Boulevard, McConnell Plaza and Smothers Park.

"Really, the third floor will have the best view in Owensboro overlooking the Ohio River," Executive director, Chris Joslin, said.

Joslin told 14 News they have pursued three local BBQ restaurants, including Moonlight, Ole South and Old Hickory, but he added, the timing just wasn't right for those.

Now leaders are turning to a company that specializes in finding restaurants for entertainment venues.

Joslin expects them to be selective in their decision.

"It needs to be something fun with a lot of energy – because that's what Bluegrass music and the Bluegrass Music Museum and Hall of Fame are all about: fun and energy. So, it has to be a fun concept, it'll be a nice restaurant, but probably not white table cloths," Joslin explained.

The Bluegrass center's restaurant will be open to the general public and not just paying customers of the bluegrass center itself.

Joslin also said they're looking to open the new location in mid-2018, hopefully just in time for their big music festival "ROMP."

