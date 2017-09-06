Erlanger Police searching for Fifth Third Bank robber

Erlanger Police are searching for suspect in a Fifth Third Bank robbery that happened on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the bank located inside the Silverlake Kroger plaza around 6:50 p.m.

A male suspect entered the business and demanded money, police said. No weapon was shown, however, force was implied.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information, please contact the Erlanger Police Department at 859-727-2424.

