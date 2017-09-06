New lunch restaurant to open in Nulu

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The partners of a nationally recognized Louisville restaurant are opening a new lunch spot on Market Street.

LOX, owned by the partners of RYE, is set to open on Sept 14 at 900 East Market Street.

Restaurant representatives said that LOX's menu would be inspired by "the tradition and flavor profiles of Jewish delicatessens that line the East Coast."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Big plans in the works for Jeffersonville Art and Culture District

+ Teachers recruited from Puerto Rico concerned for family back home

+ Louisville named the 'Official Starting Point' of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

LOX will offer a fresh seafood-based menu. Patrons would be able to pair their lunch with an afternoon cocktail or champagne. LOX will also offer party platters and catering for business lunches.

"Just as RYE has become a staple in NuLu for dinner and cocktails, we envision LOX as a go-to destination for Louisville’s lunch crowd," restaurant partner Thor Morgan said. "Our head chef Zach Chancey and our entire team have developed a menu that is a true labor of love. As RYE celebrates a milestone five-year anniversary, we are proud to build on our success with a new lunch concept that promises to be fresh, creative, and unique."

RYE will be closed September 4-6 for renovations.

LOX will be open 11:00AM-2:00 PM, Thursday-Monday. Catering orders available by phone 502.749.6200 or online at www.ryeonmarket.com.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.