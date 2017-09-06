Wife of man dragged by truck: 'We're lucky'

A man is accused of hitting another man with his vehicle and dragging him hundreds of feet causing life-threatening injuries. (Source: Family photos)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It started as a fun day at the fair. Then it was off to Beef O'Brady's on South Second Street for some food.

"We're lucky," Kimberly Malone said. "We're lucky in that aspect that he's alive."

Fast forward a week and a half. Tom Malone is in ICU. His injuries were too much for his body to handle. He had to be placed in a coma.

"There's no reason this should have happened over a hit motorcycle," Kimberly, the victim's wife, told WAVE 3 News.

She was there when she said a man driving a truck hit her husband's motorcycle.

"We were watching this SUV roll down that alley and he was like, he hit my bike and he was gone out the door fast as he could go," she said.

Tom confronted the man and stood in front of the truck. That's when Kim says, he was dragged for a block and a half.

Police said the driver of the truck was 32-year-old Erick Garcia Martinez. He was arrested.

Meanwhile, Tom's got several broken ribs, major road rash on his back requiring skin graphs, a collapsed lung, among other injuries.

"We don't know if he's going to regain use of his left leg fully because he had no blood flow from his knee to his foot for three hours," Kimberly said.

Kim is the only one working since the incident. Family members are taking turns watching Tom at the hospital while he goes through one surgery and then another.

"Love your loved ones when you have them and don't take every day for granted because you never know when something like this is going to happen," Kimberly said.

The driver of the truck was charged with assault in the first degree.

