Man arrested for attacking, robbing man on crutches

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspect faces charges of attacking a man on crutches to steal money and prescription pills.

Police say Delshawn Cowherd, 29, and two other people brutally attacked the man on Aug. 11 in Louisville.

Cowherd was arrested on a warrant Tuesday.

The victim told police he was returning home from the store when he was knocked to the ground right outside his home.

The man had a torn ligament and was using crutches to get around. He says the three men attacked him, repeatedly punching and kicking him in the body and face.

He told police the men took more than $300 from this pocket. Then, as he crawled to his home, they followed him inside, continuing to attack him and then taking his prescription pills.

The victim suffered a torn tear duct which required surgery.

Cowherd is charged with first degree robbery, first degree burglary and second degree assault. He is being held without bond.

It is not clear if the other men involved in the attack have been arrested.

