Zoning changes proposed for Irish Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More big changes could be coming to Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood.

The city is proposing widespread zoning changes along Lexington Road between Baxter Avenue and the second crossing of Beargrass Creek, just past Spring Street.

A meeting was held Wednesday to share those plans with the public.

The area in question borders the entrance to the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on the west and the back of Cave Hill Cemetery on the east.

Right now most of the area is zoned industrial but there is a new apartment complex in that stretch of Lexington Road (at Payne Street), as well as Headliners Music Hall.

The proposed zoning changes would turn the area into a Planned Development District (PDD), which allows for a variety of uses.

"The focus is to make the neighborhood more pedestrian friendly," Metro Planning Supervisor Julia Williams said. "As this neighborhood has been transitioning out of its historical, industrial past, the PDD would return this area to more of a commercial, residential corridor."

The zoning changes sprang from the Irish Hill Neighborhood Plan that was recently completed.

Williams says most residents were supportive of the neighborhood plan, and therefore are supportive of the rezoning.

