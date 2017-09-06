Grocery store planned near GE Appliance Park

This is a rendering of the proposed Crossroads IGA. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new neighborhood grocery could spring up near GE Appliance Park.

There are plans to convert a former church at the corner of Fegenbush Lane and South Hurstbourne Parkway into a Crossroads IGA.

It would be a small grocery store with gas pumps, and a restaurant with a drive-thru window.

A zoning meeting took place Wednesday night. About a dozen people attended.

Developers explained this is just the beginning of about a six-month planning process.

