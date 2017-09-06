In Vitro Fertilization grows in accessibility

An outpouring of support, overwhelming the Bratchers, made little Lucy Bratcher possible. (Source: Bratcher family)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – For the Bratchers, the plan was to start expanding their family.

For Matt and Aimee Bratcher, that plan revolved around two lines. Specifically, the two lines that appear on a pregnancy test to indicate a positive pregnancy.

"The most worked for, prayed for, hoped for, everything baby," Aimee Bratcher described.

After months of trying, taking medication and even experiencing a loss, the Bratchers decided to turn to science under Dr. Miriam Krause at Fertility & Endocrine Associates in Louisville.

"We talked about how In Vitro Fertilization or IVF would be one option that gives her the best chance to get pregnant and successfully stay pregnant," Dr. Krause said.

With a hefty average cost of $12,000 without including the cost of medication, Bratcher said fronting the funds was yet another obstacle.

"We had our second jobs that we were going to and we also did fundraising T-shirts," Bratcher said.

When the money still came up short, Bratcher took to social media to let friends and family know they were selling shirts, homemade jewelry and blankets for a chance at a baby.

"Three and a half hours later, we had $15,000," Bratcher explained, tearing up. "We called Dr. Krause the next day."

An outpouring of support, overwhelming the Bratchers, made little Lucy Bratcher possible.

"Lucy is our everything right now," Bratcher said.

With Lucy’s first birthday approaching fast, Bratcher says she hopes their story inspires courage to talk about infertility.

"It is way more common than and it doesn’t help anybody if they don’t talk about it," Dr. Krause said.

"I cannot tell you how many ‘me too’s that I got," Bratcher said.

Bratcher said she also hopes to give hope for those trying for a baby right now.

"Think positive because it’s going to work out one way or the other," Bratcher said.

Aimee Bratcher had been journaling her entire IVF experience on her blog. You can track her and Lucy’s progress here.

Lucy’s birthday is September 15th, 2017.

