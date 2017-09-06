Veterans return from special trip to Washington DC

The Honor Flight allows them to see the war memorials free of charge. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of veterans were greeted with cheers from a huge crowd at Louisville International Wednesday night.

Dozens of men and women who fought in the World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War, returned to Louisville after an Honor Flight Bluegrass trip to Washington D.C.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ St. Matthews residents concerned about plan for 8-story apartment complex

+ New lunch restaurant to open in Nulu

+ Louisville named the 'Official Starting Point' of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

The Honor Flight allows them to see the war memorials in D.C. free of charge.

For many, it's an emotional experience.

"The Vietnam Memorials, I have two friends on the wall. But, um, they're in, uh, special places," Bob Goo, Vietnam Veterans, said getting emotional.

The next Bluegrass Honor Flight is coming up in mid-October.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.