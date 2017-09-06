Louisville student lands role in Broadway musical

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public School student is about to embark on a national tour of a Broadway musical.

Chase Phillips, 10, landed a role in Motown: the Musical.

Actually, more than one role! Phillips will play the younger versions of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Berry Gordy.

His Instagram account reveals he auditioned in Detroit in front of Berry Gordy.

Phillips has performed with Actors Theatre and The Youth Theatre Troupe of Louisville.

The Motown national tour kicks off Sept. 29 in Owensboro, Kentucky. It does not stop in Louisville but the tour rolls through Lexington in April.

A post shared by Chase Phillips (@checkoutchase) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

