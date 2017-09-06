Cards preparing for two UNC quarterbacks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - #17 UofL (1-0) faced two quarterbacks in it's 35-28 opening game win over Purdue, and figures to face two more on Saturday at North Carolina (0-1).

LSU transfer Brandon Harris and freshman Chazz Surratt both saw time at the position for the Tar Heels in their opening weekend 35-30 loss to California.

"We're focused on both quarterbacks, they're a little bit different guys and we know they like their running backs," Cards defensive line coach LD Scott said. "They don't have as much experience at the receiver position, so we're really focused on which quarterback is in the game and how they want to run the ball."

How they want to run ball differs from one quarterback to the other, since Harris is righthanded and Surratt is a lefty.

"They want to roll out to their throwing arm, no quarterback wants to roll out to the weak side and throw it down the field, so I mean, the lefty, we really just got to keep him in the pocket and put pressure on him," Cards linebacker Jonathan Greenard said. "We're just going to try to do as much as we can to get them uncomfortable."

UofL and UNC kickoff at 12 p.m. on Saturday in Chapel Hill.

