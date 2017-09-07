Cousins charged in deaths of 4 men found buried due in court

(Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Sean Kratz of Philadelphia. Kratz and his cousin Cosmo DiNardo, charged in the deaths of...

(Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo. DiNardo and his cousin Sean Kratz, both charged in the deaths of four men...

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Two cousins charged in the deaths of four men who were found buried on a sprawling Pennsylvania farm are due in court for a preliminary hearing.

Twenty-year-old Cosmo DiNardo and 20-year-old Sean Kratz are scheduled to appear in county court in Doylestown on Thursday.

DiNardo admitted to killing the men on his parent's farm in July. His lawyer has said DiNardo confessed in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to not seek the death penalty.

Kratz is charged with killing three of the men. Kratz's attorney has vowed to offer a "vigorous" defense.

Prosecutors say the bodies of three of the men were found buried in a common grave. The fourth man was found in a separate location. All four had been shot and at least three had been set on fire.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.