Hurricane Irma toll hits 10, increasing threat for Florida

Key Messages on Hurricane #Irma as of 11 am AST/EDT: pic.twitter.com/YVTRLsLRkV— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2017
The National Hurricane Center predicts that Irma will move west along the northern coast of Cuba, before shifting more to the north toward the Florida Peninsula.More >>
The National Hurricane Center predicts that Irma will move west along the northern coast of Cuba, before shifting more to the north toward the Florida Peninsula.More >>
Aviation trackers chronicled the plane's perilous passage on social media. The weather radar maps they posted showed it all - the plane was seemingly headed right into the monster storm's path.More >>
Aviation trackers chronicled the plane's perilous passage on social media. The weather radar maps they posted showed it all - the plane was seemingly headed right into the monster storm's path.More >>
JetBlue is offering $99 nonstop flights out of Florida to help people trying to evacuate Hurricane Irma. Connecting flights will go for $159, plus tax.More >>
JetBlue is offering $99 nonstop flights out of Florida to help people trying to evacuate Hurricane Irma. Connecting flights will go for $159, plus tax.More >>
With any major news story, fake videos and photos pop up on social media. Here's how to make sure you're not getting duped.More >>
With any major news story, fake videos and photos pop up on social media. Here's how to make sure you're not getting duped.More >>
One of the first steps to being prepared for a hurricane or other disaster is making an emergency kit.More >>
One of the first steps to being prepared for a hurricane or other disaster is making an emergency kit.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildMore >>
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildMore >>
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneMore >>
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneMore >>
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.More >>
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.More >>
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyMore >>
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
Federal prosecutors say U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey "sold his office for a lifestyle he couldn't afford."More >>
Federal prosecutors say U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey "sold his office for a lifestyle he couldn't afford."More >>
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed $7.9 billion in Harvey disaster relief as warring Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on FloridaMore >>
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed $7.9 billion in Harvey disaster relief as warring Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on FloridaMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>