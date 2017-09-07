Milk vs. Bourbon: The battle over Kentucky's state beverage

Should milk or bourbon be Kentucky's official state beverage? (Sources: top: WAVE 3 News; bottom: Kentucky for Kentucky)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What comes to mind when you think of Kentucky... the Derby? KFC? Maybe college basketball? Bourbon?

What about milk?

It might not make your list, but turns out it's the state's official beverage.

The group Kentucky for Kentucky is chomping at the bit to change it, starting an online petition that's quickly gaining ground.

Milk was established as the state beverage by Senate Bill 93, which passed in 2005, according to the petition. The state senator who proposed the measure was, of course, a dairy farmer from Hopkinsville.

It made Kentucky one of 20 states with milk as the official beverage. But low and behold, Kentucky is not even in the top 25 states in terms of milk production, if you believe the petition.

But it is a top bourbon producer.

In fact, 90% of the world's bourbon is made right here in the Bluegrass State, the petition states. So Kentucky for Kentucky feels it's time for the spirit to get its moment of glory.

Regardless of all the petition's facts and figures, at the end of the day they argue bourbon just tastes better than milk.

The group started the petition with a goal of getting 500 people to bet on its success. At the time this article was published they had more than 1,000 people signed on in just one day.

If you want to add your name to their petition, click or tap here.

