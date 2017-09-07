September 6, 2017

Better Business Bureau
Reanna Smith-Hamblin, President/CEO, Better Business Bureau serving Louisville, Southern Indiana, and Western Kentucky took calls about current scams. For more information visit BBB.org or call (800) 388-2222 .
The latest scams
1. Hurricane Harvey Victims
2. Utility bills
3. Text Messages asking for debit card pin
4. Apple Support
5. Student loans
6. Puppy Scams
7. Check overpayment Scam
8. "Can you hear me?"
9. Fake directory invoice
Protect yourself from identify theft!
FREE document shredding and electronic recycling event
Saturday, Oct. 7
6am-11am
Kroger parking lot
12501 Shelbyville Rd
Bring up to 4 large boxes or bags of documents for shredding
Accepted items for electronic recycling include cell phones, PC towers, and laptops
Printers and computer monitors cannot be accepted
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.