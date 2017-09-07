Police officers help deliver baby girl for panicking parents

HAZLET, N.J. (AP) - A pair of New Jersey police officers became midwives for a day - helping a woman deliver a baby girl when she and her husband arrived at the station seeking help.
According to a Facebook posting, Hazlet police Sgt. Kevin Geoghan and Patrolman Pat Kiley came to the aid of the expectant mother and her "frantic" husband. Geoghan, who took charge of the delicate operation, helped deliver the girl at 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday.
The officers say the mother and the newborn baby girl appeared to be in good health. They were escorted to the hospital by the Hazlet Township First Aid Squad.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
