Hopkins Co. Sheriff to drug dealers: "Stop being a drain on society"

The Hopkins County Sheriff is fed up with drugs in his county.

Sheriff Matt Sanderson wants those who need help with their addiction to get it, but those who supply the drugs, he says, belong in jail.

After a recent string of drug arrests, he posted his message to drug dealers on Facebook.

It came after a three month investigation that led to the arrest of four men.

Two of them were found in Earlington. Two were in Madisonville.

Bobby Rice, Kenny White, Buck Brown, and Timothy Warner are all facing drug trafficking charges.

Authorities say they found cash, a semi-automatic pistol, and a pound of crystal meth with a street value of $47,000.

Sheriff Sanderson's post said "enough is enough." He told drug dealers in the area that they're "sick" of them.

He also warned that tipsters are helping them out, and local agencies are working together every day.

He told drug dealers to stop being a drain on society, and it's time they get a job and become a contributing member of their community.

