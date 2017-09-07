Local Gold Star Mother to be honored at Miss America pageant

A Cincinnati-area woman will get to see the next Miss America crowned in person.

Francis Lee will be getting a front row seat at this year's Miss America pageant.

It is part of a program by Got your Back Network, that honors military families and brings them comfort in numerous ways. Widows and children are given special, cost-free experiences.

Francis will be recognized as an honorary 2018 Miss America for the Gold Star Mothers. She'll receive a bracelet instead of a crown.

Her son, Daniel Tyler Lee, was killed in the line of duty in January 2014. He was a 2003 Dixie Heights graduate.

"We will never forget what Danny has done for his country," said Francis. "We will never forget his service, his enthusiasm, his willingness to serve. He was patriotic, Danny was a good man."

The Miss America pageant will be held Sunday.

Francis is one of only ten women chosen for the honor.

