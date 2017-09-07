SpaceX launches Air Force's super-secret minishuttle

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX launched the Air Force's super-secret space shuttle on Thursday, a technology tester capable of spending years in orbit.
The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, as schools and businesses boarded up for Hurricane Irma.
It's the fifth flight for one of these crewless minishuttles, known as the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle.
The two Air Force space planes have already logged a combined 5 ½ years in orbit. But officials won't say what the spacecraft are doing up there. The last mission lasted almost two years and ended with a May touchdown at the runway formerly used by NASA's space shuttles. The first one launched in 2010.
As has become customary, SpaceX landed its leftover booster back at Cape Canaveral for eventual reuse.
This was the first time SpaceX has provided a lift for the experimental minishuttle. The previous missions relied on United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rockets. Air Force officials said they want to use a variety of rockets for the X-37B program, to launch quickly if warranted.
The Boeing-built minishuttle is 29 feet long, with a 14-foot wingspan. By comparison, NASA's retired space shuttles were 122 feet long, with a 78-foot wingspan.
SpaceX stopped providing details about the X-37B's climb to orbit, a few minutes after liftoff at the Air Force's request. The booster's return to SpaceX's landing zone at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, however, was broadcast live.
"The Falcon has safely landed," a SpaceX launch controller announced. Cheers erupted at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.
It was SpaceX's 16th successful return of a first-stage booster. Booster rockets are normally discarded at sea.
___
Online:
SpaceX: http://www.spacex.com/
Air Force: http://www.patrick.af.mil/
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildMore >>
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildMore >>
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneMore >>
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneMore >>
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.More >>
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.More >>
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyMore >>
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaMore >>
Federal prosecutors say U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey "sold his office for a lifestyle he couldn't afford."More >>
Federal prosecutors say U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey "sold his office for a lifestyle he couldn't afford."More >>
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed $7.9 billion in Harvey disaster relief as warring Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on FloridaMore >>
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed $7.9 billion in Harvey disaster relief as warring Republicans and Democrats united behind help for victims of that storm even as while an ever more powerful new hurricane bore down on FloridaMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>
President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as childrenMore >>